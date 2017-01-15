× First Warning Forecast: Cloudy, with a spotty shower possible

A frontal boundary remains to our south and continues to give us some unsettled weather. We will see some disturbances riding along this boundary giving us a few chances for rain.

As we head into tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds with lows falling into the mid to upper 30s. The forecast is still looking uncertain in terms of rain chances. Looks like we could see a little bit of moisture move in overnight and tomorrow. It’s not going to be a lot if any, so just keeping a slight chance.

Temperatures begin to trend warmer on Tuesday with continued unsettled weather. Looks like we’ll remain unsettled through Wednesday with showers possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Good news though, we’ll see temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures will cool a bit for the weekend.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 30s. A slight chance for a spotty shower (20%). Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Slight chance for drizzle or a spotty shower (25%) Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Cloudy with lows in the lower 40s. Winds: E switching to the S around 5 mph.

