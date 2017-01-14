Wells Fargo Bank robbed in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police responded to a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank located in the 3900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

It happened around noon on Saturday

According to police, a black male in his late 20’s came into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The male was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen heading towards the Stonebridge apartment area.

Police are continuing to investigate this case.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.