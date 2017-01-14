Ringling Bros. shutting down ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ circus after more than a century of performances

The owners of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus have decided to shut down the circus forever this May.

After more than a century of performances, Ringling Bros. ticket sales have been declining, but have fallen off even more since elephants departed the show, according to Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO if Feld Entertainment, which produces the circus.

In a statement posted to their website Saturday, Feld says the drop-off in ticket sales coupled with high operating costs has made the circus an unsustainable business for the company.

The final performances of the circus will be held in May.