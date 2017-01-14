× ODU stifled by LA Tech 75-63

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (11-7, 4-2 C-USA) fell to LA Tech (12-6, 4-1 C-USA) by a 75-63 score on Saturday afternoon at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

“LA Tech was the better team today,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “They came out with more energy and I thought we were on our heels the whole game. There are no excuses. Now it is a challenge for us to respond to this.”

Zoran Talley finished one point shy of his career-high as he poured in 22 points to compliment four rebounds and four assists. B.J. Stith followed, scoring 17 points to go along with four rebounds. Also in double-figures for ODU was Trey Porter (4-7 FG), who went for 11 points. Ahmad Caver (five rebounds and three points) finished the contest with a career-high nine assists.

With 16:58 to play, the Bulldogs claimed the largest lead of the contest to that point, 45-29, utilizing a 10-1 run to start the second half. A B.J. Stith three-pointer cut ODU’s deficit to 10 (64-54) with 4:48 to play. The Bulldogs outscored the Monarchs 11-9 the rest of the way to pull off a 12-point win in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon.

For the game, ODU held advantages for bench points (24-2) and offensive rebounds (9-5).

In a first half that the Monarchs trailed by as many 11, LA Tech claimed a 35-28 lead at halftime. Zoran Talley led Old Dominion in the opening 20 minutes with 16 points (6-9 FG). The Bulldogs connected on 80% (4-5) from three in the opening half.

LA Tech has now won five of its last six and seven of its last nine games.