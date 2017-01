NORFOLK, Va. – Students from Maury High School are participating in the presidential inauguration.

The school’s Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps has been chosen to perform at the 58th Presidential Inaugural Concert the day before Donald Trump will be sworn in as president.

The Cadets will perform the Presentation of Colors after the event’s opening invocation.

The concert is taking place at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC Thursday at 12:30 p.m.