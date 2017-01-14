Live now: Funeral for fallen Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton

ORLANDO, Fla. – People gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, who was killed as she tried to confront the murder suspect outside a Walmart.

Clayton was the mother of a college-age son, and Orlando police said many people have been asking how they can help. Already, however, some people have tried to profit from the officer’s death.

“Unfortunately, after tragic events like this, there are evil people out there who are looking to take advantage of our community, and there have already been two fake GoFundMe accounts,” Mina said.

He urged anyone wanting to donate to visit the verified GoFundMe page for Clayton’s family.

Clayton’s death was the latest blow for the Orlando Police Department, which is still reeling from the June massacre at the Pulse nightclub that left 49 people dead.

“Unfortunately we still have officers that are struggling with the Pulse tragedy,” the police chief said. “It’s been a tough seven or eight months for us.”

Clayton responded moments after the mass shooting at the club, police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said.

“Like many of other officers here, she was a first responder that had to go to Pulse in the early morning hours to assist,” Mina said.

After the shooting, Loyd fled in a car and fired shots at another officer, police said. That officer was not seriously injured.

The suspect then abandoned the first vehicle and carjacked another one. He ditched that second vehicle shortly afterward and ran into an apartment complex, Mina said.

It’s unclear where he is now. But a “be on the lookout” alert has been sent nationwide, which is standard procedure with Florida murder suspects, said Guido, the police spokeswoman.

“I believe there have been people out there helping him all along,” Mina said. “If we find out about those people, we will criminally charge them.”

He said Loyd would be charged with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and attempted murder of the officer at whom he fired.