Photos: Saturday is dress up your pet day!

Saturday is for the fashion pets of the world because it is National Dress Up Your Pet Day!

Some pets are just like humans and enjoy showing their personality through fashion.

Dogs, cats, guinea pigs, horses, and ferrets are just a few examples of pets that look cute as can be all dressed up!

If your pet enjoys a little fashion show every now and then News 3 wants to see your pictures.

Share your pictures with News 3 by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button below or by emailing pics@wtkr.com