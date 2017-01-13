PAW Patrol Live for the kids on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NO RFOLK, Va. - It's the day of the Great Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, and the newest pup, Everest, to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place.

Based on the popular animated series, PAW Patrol Live! is at Chrysler Hall -

Saturday, January 14 at 10:00 AM and 2:00PM

Sunday, January 15 at 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM

Tickets are on sale now and the Scope Arena Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. For more information, visit www.sevenvenues.com.