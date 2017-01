NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Redgate Avenue that left one person injured early Friday.

Norfolk Police dispatchers say they were first notified of the shooting at 5:32 a.m.

Police say one person was injured but did not require transportation to the hospital.

No further information is known at this time.

If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.