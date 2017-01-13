× Newport News expected to settle with family of man killed by police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The family of a man killed by police is expected to settle a lawsuit with the city on Friday afternoon.

A Narcotics Detective and killed Beaty in July 2015 after police say he pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at police officers. The Commonwealth’s Attorney later cleared the officer of any potential criminal charges, saying the shooting was justified.

“The settlement in this is case is fair given all the facts and circumstances,” James Ellenson wrote in a court filing. Ellenson is Beaty’s family’s attorney. He filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million in October 2015.

The terms of the expected settlement have remained confidential ahead of Friday afternoon’s court hearing.