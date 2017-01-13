× Man arrested for allegedly robbing same Virginia Beach business several times

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 41-year-old Virginia Beach man is believed to be responsible for several robberies at the same business.

Police say Wednesday night around 9 p.m., Russell Brisson entered the Light Stream Spa at 665 Newtown Road and demanded money from an employee.

An employee ran out the back of the business and alerted a security officer and Brisson fled from the scene.

Detectives were able to identify him through descriptions from previous robberies.

Brisson was arrested and charged with five counts of robbery. He’s being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.