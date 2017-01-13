Live Now: AG Loretta Lynch announces findings of investigation into Chicago PD

The Chicago Police Department has completed its review of the Chicago Police Department.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch is holding a press conference Friday morning to announce the findings.

The investigation was announced in December, about two weeks after police released the October 2014 video of Officer Jason Van Dyke fatally shooting Laquan McDonald on a Chicago street.

The investigation was focusing on use of force, deadly force, accountability and how the Chicago Police Department “tracks and treats” those incidents.