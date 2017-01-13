Fire engulfs Knotts Island home; Virginia Beach firefighter injured

KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. – Fire crews from Currituck County and Virginia Beach are responding to a house fire in the 100 block of Wade Avenue on Knotts Island.

The fire was reported to dispatchers at 6:42 a.m. and was initially reported as a heavily-involved garage fire.

The fire has since engulfed the entire home, which will be considered a total loss.

The family was able to escape the home safely, but will be displaced as a result of the fire.

One Virginia Beach firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.