Convicted felon from Chesapeake sentenced for possessing a firearm

NORFOLK, Va. – A 25-year-old Chesapeake man was sentenced Friday to 57 months in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Raymond Antoine Wyche pleaded guilty to the charge on June 27, 2016.

Court documents say Wyche was wanted for the malicious wounding of two people shot on Greenleaf Street in Norfolk.

Officers arrested Wyche, who was armed with a loaded .40 caliber pistol, at a hotel.

Wyche was not allowed to possess a firearm due to being previously convicted of felony drug charges.

Ballistic tests proved that the gun Wyche had was used in the Greenleaf Street shooting.

According to the Department of Justice, Wyche has been affiliated in gangs and was charged in several other shootings, but the cases were dismissed when the victims refused to cooperate.