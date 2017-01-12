Man to spend 20 years in prison for fatal 2014 stabbing outside Newport News elementary school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was sentenced Thursday for the 2014 fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old in a Newport News elementary school parking lot.

Police said the victim, Taiwo Douglas, and two others were walking through the Newsome Park Elementary School playground on the afternoon of October 1, 2014 when they bumped into Pernell Antwon Robertson. Police said words were exchanged before Douglas was stabbed.

Robertson was arrested for the crime almost five months later – on March 25, 2015 in Garner, North Carolina.

Robertson pleaded guilty on July 19, 2016 and was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison with 20 years suspended, meaning he will serve 20 years behind bars.

Upon release, Robertson will have five years of probation.