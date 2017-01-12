Man charged with animal cruelty in Accomack Co. after dog found deceased

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – A man has been arrested for animal cruelty after a dog was found deceased, according to an Accomack Sheriff.

Deputies say 21-year-old Jose Guadeloupe Berlanga-Francisco has been arrested and charged with one count of animal cruelty, and one count of failure to provide proper shelter.

An investigation into the incident was launched after a Facebook report of a dog that appeared to be neglected was discovered.

Deputies located several dogs that were neglected and one dog that was deceased on a Parksley residence.

23-year-old Louis Berlanga was also issued a summons for one count of failure to provide proper shelter and one count of failure to provide adequate food.

Berlanga-Fancisco was released on a personal recognizance bond.

If you have any information that may help deputies call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131.