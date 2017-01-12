× Learn how to duel like a Jedi in Virginia Beach!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Do you like Star Wars combat scenes?

Have you ever imagined yourself as a Jedi dueling with someone with a light saber?

Well now you can! King Tiger Martial Arts, Inc, in Virginia Beach can teach you how to perform saber swordsmanship.

You’ll gain the skills by learning the martial arts behind the movements in a fast paced, electric and fun environment.

The Saber X Training will have you looking like Obi Wan, Luke and Darth Vader.

So is the force strong in you? Try Saber X Training and find out!

Kids classes are Monday nights at 6:10 p.m. Adults and teens can try the classes Mondays and Wednesdays at 8:15 p.m.