Hampton woman arrested for attacking man with hammer

HAMPTON, Va. – A woman has been arrested on a maiming charge after attacking a man she knew, according to Hampton Police.

On January 5 police responded to the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road for a complaint.

As authorities investigated they found that the suspect knew the victim and forced herself into the victim’s residence.

47-year-old Tonia Pittman allegedly physically assaulted the 50-year-old male victim with a hammer.

He was taken to a local hospital to get treatment of his injuries.

Pittman was charged with one count of Maiming, one count of Breaking and Entering, and once count of Violation of a Protective Order.

She remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.