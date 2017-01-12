Hampton Police need public help finding shooting suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need the public’s help in finding a shooting suspect.

25-year-old Rayon Antonyo Robinson has warrants for one count of Maiming, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He is wanted in connection with an incident that happened on September 12, 2016. Police say there was a large fight in the 300 block of West Chamberlain Ave., and when officers responded they found a 20-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police investigated further and found out a person known to the shooting victim was part of the fight. The victim responded to the area in attempt to help that person when the suspect pulled out a firearm and began firing.

The suspect then fled on foot from the area.

Robinson is also a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation that happened in August, 2016. Police say he has additional warrants on file for two counts of Credit Card Theft and two counts of Credit Card Fraud in connection to that incident.

If you have seen Robinson or have any information that may help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.