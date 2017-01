SUFFOLK, Va. – The Walmart store in Suffolk was evacuated briefly on Thursday afternoon after a gas smell was detected inside the store.

Suffolk emergency dispatchers received a call at 1:10 p.m. about the odor.

When crews arrived, the store had been evacuated.

Columbia Natural Gas crews responded and isolated the odor to a heating unit on the roof of the facility.

No one was injured.

The building was reopened to employees and customers at approximately 1:50 p.m.