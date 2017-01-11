× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: More melting and even warmer

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Even warmer… A line of rain showers is moving through early this morning with temperatures starting in the mid 40s. Watch for a few areas of patchy fog for your morning drive. Highs will reach the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon. Most of our rain will be this morning but isolated showers are possible later today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few glimpses of sun possible. Temperatures will stay above freezing again tonight with lows only dropping into the upper 40s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with highs warming into the mid 60s, almost 20 degrees above normal. SW winds will ramp up tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph possible. We will keep the mix of sun and clouds for Friday with highs slipping into the upper 50s.

Saturday will be the coolest of the next several days with highs in the mid 40s but overnight lows are still expected to stay above freezing. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Saturday. Rain chances will drop and some sun will mix in for Sunday with highs warming to near 50.

Today: Early AM Showers, Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 11th

2006 F1 Tornado Sussex Co, F1 Tornado James City Co

2014 Weak Tornados & Wind Damage along I64 area from James City Co to Hampton

