Norfolk Police need help locating missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. – Police need the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Detectives say 32-year-old Reshaunda Gerald was last seen at 9 a.m. on January 4 while walking near the intersection of Olney Road and Lincoln Street.

Gerald’s family members said her disappearance is extremely out of character, and her three children are currently being cared for by worried family and friends.

Gerald was last seen wearing a pink jacket with fur on the inside, blue jeans with holes in the knee, and pink and black Nike Jordan sneakers.

Gerald is about 5’1” and weighs 110 pounds.

She has blue hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. Gerald also has a mole located under her right eye, a tattoo on her neck with the word “RIFE” and a tattoo on her chest with the word “MULE” connected by angel wings.

Gerald is known to frequent the Youngs Park community and typically walks to destinations.

If you see Gerald or have information about her location call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.