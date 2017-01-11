Man shot in foot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police say a man was shot in the foot on Wednesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. officials got a call about a gunshot victim in the 300 block of Boulder Drive.

A 34-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Two bullet holes were found inside a home, but only one struck the victim.

Police are actively investigating this incident and do not have suspect information at this time.

Stay with News 3 as more details develop.