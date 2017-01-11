Jimmy John’s employees seen using bread dough as jump rope

It’s the food video that’s gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

The video was recorded on Snapchat. It shows employees at a Florida Jimmy John’s restaurant playing around with bread dough and using it as a jump rope.

After the video started circulating, the employees were reportedly fired.

James and Rebecca Williams, the local franchise owners, did issue a statement:

“Our investigation confirmed the dough used in the video was immediately discarded after the incident, however we do not condone this behavior from our employees and appropriate action has been taken to prevent this from ever happening again.”