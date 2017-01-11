Ftorek’s fix: Admirals right the ship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - If the hockey rink at Scope is melting, just blame the Admirals - because they're red hot.

Norfolk's hockey team has yet to lose in 2017 (3-0) and it's won five of its past eight dating back to mid-December. New head coach Robbie Ftorek took over November 29th.

"I can say with pretty good certainty he's the best teacher of the game I've had up to date," admitted Admirals forward Brodie Dupont, the reigning ECHL Player of the Week.

"He's really patient with us," explained Norfolk right wing Domenic Alberga. "We've gone back to the basics and we needed something like that, because we were struggling at the beginning."

"Even when I came in here, the guys were confident," said Ftorek, who has more than 1,200 games of professional hockey coaching experience, including 443 in the National Hockey League. "They were carrying themselves very proudly. They're really a good group of players."

The Admirals, 9-20-4 on the season, play their next three on the road before a six game homestand January 20-February 1.