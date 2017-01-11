× First Warning Forecast: Warmer temperatures move in

Warmer temperatures move in….If you’ve been waiting for some warmer weather to move in to thaw us out and melt more of the snow and ice away, well, it’s here!

As we move through our Wednesday afternoon, expect highs in the mid and upper 50s for most of the area, due in part to south-southwest winds between 5 and 10 mph. We’ll see filtered sunshine today. A stray shower is not out of the question, but most areas will be dry. Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

On Thursday, we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 40s with patchy fog. Then, highs will soar into the mid 60s by afternoon under partly cloudy skies. On Friday, a cold front will move in from the north. That front will cause our temperatures to sink into the upper 50s Friday and into the mid 40s by Saturday. The front will also bring a chance of rain late Friday through Saturday. However, the front won’t bring a lot of rain. Some showers could linger into early Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be near 50.

For Monday, on MLK Day, our weather brings partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s.

This Afternoon: Filtered Sunshine. isolated Shower Possible (20%). Warmer. Highs in the mid and upper 50s. Winds: S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Patchy Fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: S/SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mix of Clouds and Sun. Warmer and Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Late Day Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2006 F1 Tornado Sussex Co, F1 Tornado James City Co

2014 Weak Tornadoes & Wind Damage along I64 area from James City Co to Hampton

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.