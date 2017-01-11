× First Warning Forecast: From snow to Spring, 60s on tap for Thursday

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking warmer temperatures. If you liked today’s temperatures, just wait until Thursday!

Heading into this evening and overnight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of dense fog are possible. Lows temperatures in the upper 40s, and then temperatures will begin to warm up overnight as a warm front lifts north of the region. The warm front will be located north of us on Thursday, making for a warm day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, a few of us may even see 70. Expect partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the southwest.

A cold front will move in from the north on Friday. The front will bring some cooler air into the region. Expect highs to drop into the upper 50s and cool a bit through the afternoon. Lows Friday night in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a chance for a shower. Much colder on Saturday with highs in the mid-40s. We could see a chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday. We aren’t looking at a ton of moisture though with this system. Highs on Sunday in the upper 40s to near 50.

MLK Day will bring slightly milder temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 50 under partly cloudy skies. Back to the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: S/SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mix sun and clouds. Warmer and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Late day shower possible (20%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.