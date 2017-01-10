× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: An icy start but warming up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Finally above freezing… Temperatures will start in the teens and 20s again this morning. Anything that was slush or a puddle yesterday will be ice this morning. We will warm above freezing by midday and into the low 40s this afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies today with light winds. Temperatures will continue to warm overnight through the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated rain showers are possible tonight.

We will start Wednesday in the mid 40s and warm into the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon. Expect scattered rain showers mainly in the morning with some clearing possible in the afternoon. Highs will warm into the 60s for Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Today: Partly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 10th

1962 Winter Storm: 7.1″ snow Richmond, 4.0″ Salisbury, 3.0″ Norfolk

