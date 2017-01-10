North Carolina aquarium collects 4,500 pounds of pet food for OBX SPCA

MANTEO, N.C. – The dogs and cats of the Outer Banks SPCA will be well fed after a very successful Santa Paws pet food drive!

The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island collected 4,500 pounds of pet food, along with blankets, toys and cleaning products for donation to the Outer Banks SPCA.

The drive was held from September 21 through January 3. Aquarium staff delivered the food to the SPCA headquarters on January 5.

Currently, the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is hosting the Ton of Love food drive to help collect food for the Roanoke Island Food Pantry. Guests can drop off non-perishable items at the aquarium through February 14.