Live Now: Senate Intelligence Committee holds hearing on Russian cyber-hacking

The Senate Intelligence Committee is holding an open hearing on the issue of Russian cyber-hacking.

On Thursday, top US intelligence officials told the Senate Armed Services Committee they’re confident Russia used cyber attacks to try to influence the US Presidential election.

Lawmakers and senior US intelligence officials presented a united front on their conclusion that Russia is a major threat to the United States and was behind election-related hacking – a conclusion President-elect Trump has dismissed.

National Intelligence Director James Clapper is expected to testify, along with the directors of the CIA, FBI and NSA.

