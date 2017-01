ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are looking for a missing man, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The post says Darrien Chase was last seen by his sister on January 7 around 7:30 p.m.

Chase was wearing green jeans, black sneakers, and a gray hoodie with DG written on the hood.

If you have seen Chase call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.

