LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine interviewed for the Redskins vacant defensive coordinator position Monday, the team announced.

Pettine, who served as Browns head coach in 2014 and 2015, is a former defensive coordinator with the Jets (2009-12) and Bills (2013).

Washington fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry and three assistant coaches last week after finishing 28th in the NFL in total yards allowed during the 2016 season.