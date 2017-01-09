Police: Man in custody after assaulting Norfolk police sergeant

NORFOLK, Va. – A man is in custody after assaulting a Norfolk Police officer with a caustic substance, according to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Military Highway.

Police say a man approached a Norfolk Police sergeant and threw an unknown substance in his face.

The sergeant was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with what appear to be significant burn injuries.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody near the scene. Police are not releasing his identity until charges are officially secured.

According to police, the incident was unprovoked and the investigation remains ongoing.

Download the News 3 app for on-the-go updates.