Norfolk-based USS Mahan reportedly fires warning shots at Iranian boats

A US Navy ship fired warning shots at one or more Iranian boats on Sunday near the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said Monday.

According to Reuters, the ship was the Norfolk-based USS Mahan. The USS Mahan left Norfolk in November for a scheduled deployment to the 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations.

Reuters, citing two U.S. defense officials, reports that the USS Mahan was escorting two other U.S. military ships when four of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vessels came at them at a high rate of speed.

The Mahan reportedly established radio contact with the boats but they did not respond to requests to slow down and continued to ask the Mahan questions.

That’s when the Mahan fired three warning shots. Several flares had already been shot and a U.S. Navy helicopter also reportedly dropped a smoke float before the shots were fired.

In August, the USS Squall fired three warning shots at an Iranian boat that came with 200 yards of them.

