First Warning Forecast: Warmer temps are on the way

Warmer temps are on the way….We need some warmer weather to help melt more of the snow and ice that we saw over the weekend. And we’re going to get just that as we move through the week.

As we go through our Monday afternoon, expect cold conditions across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. High temperatures won’t make it above freezing for most of the area today, which means that we won’t see much melting from the snow and ice. So be extra careful out there. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. Still, it will be very cold. Lows will be in the upper teens for many of us. All the lingering ice and snow will refreeze again tonight, so take your precautions.

On Tuesday, we’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper teens. By the afternoon, under southerly winds, we’ll see temperatures warming up into the mid 40s. We’ll see partly sunny skies. A couple of isolated showers are possible late in the day as a front approaches the area. A few more showers are possible into early Wednesday. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will soar into the mid 60s by Thursday and Friday under partly cloudy skies.

This Afternoon: Good Deal of Clouds. Cold. Highs near 30. Winds: N/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Cold. Lows in the upper teens. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Isolated PM Showers (20%). Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: More Clouds Than Sun. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2004 Winter Weather: 2-5″ snow Central, Southeast VA, 1-2″ snow Northeast NC

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

