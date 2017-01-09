Family takes action to dig out Newport News seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A family from Newport News is taking action to help seniors who have been stuck in their homes since Friday night.

Timmy Robertson, his brother and cousins have been working non-stop since the first snow flake fell last weekend.

Robertson says he does not shovel people's driveways for money, he does it because he wants to help.

This is the fourth year the group has tackled slippery, snow filled driveways. They have some regulars they hit every year, but this year they put their services on Facebook and had several people comment asking them to take care of their loved ones who cannot shovel themselves.

While it is exhausting work, the group says seeing the seniors' relief and smile once their driveways are clear make it all worth it.