Two displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two people have been displaced after a house fire on Sunday.

The fire damaged the home in the Indian River section of the city.

Firefighters were called to the area in the 200 block of Sparrow Road around 2 p.m.

After about ten minutes crews found smoke coming from one of the homes.

The fire was contained to the laundry room of the home and was under control by about 2:30 p.m. Chesapeake Fire says.

Officials say the fire appears to be caused by a malfunctioning light switch.

There were no injuries reported and the two people displaced have a place to stay for now.