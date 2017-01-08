× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds, single digit wind chills and slick roadways

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking dangerous road conditions and frigid temperatures.

The snow has moved out and the skies have cleared, but we are going to continue to feel the impacts from this storm for the next couple of days. Temperatures will remain below freezing, which will allow the snow to stick around on the ground. Expect roads to be snow and ice covered for days. Gusty winds could continue to cause some power outages as well. You’re going to want to bundle up today! Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-20s, but will feel like the single-digits. Be sure to bring your pets indoors. Remember, if you’re cold, they’re cold. Frostbite and hypothermia can happen quickly in these conditions. The wind will continue to gust out of the northwest 15-20 mph. Winds will continue to relax tonight into Monday.

Highs will struggle to top the freezing point on Monday. It will feel 10 to 15 degrees colder than the air temperature because of the strong winds. With the stretch of cold temperatures over the next couple of days, melting will be a very slow process and refreeze is likely.

Temperatures will finally climb into the 40s on Tuesday and near 60 on Wednesday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cold, windy. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-20 G25

Sunday night: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows in the teens. Winds will relax a bit, but wind chills in the single-digits are expected.

