Virginia deputy injured in head-on DUI crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – A Ruther Glen man has been arrested following a head-on crash involving a Caroline County deputy.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a pickup truck crossed the centerline of the road and hit the deputy’s marked vehicle head-on.

The deputy was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries. WTVR reports that Deputy McGhee suffered a fractured left femur, a fractured right lower leg, and a fractured foot, along with some soft tissue injuries, according to Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa.

The driver of the pickup, 30-year-old Neal B. Hambleton, was charged with DUI-1st offense, Concealed weapon while intoxicated, and DUI maiming. He was booked at Pamunkey Regional Jail.