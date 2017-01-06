Unveiling the newest Girl Scout Cookie on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The newest Girl Scout cookie is Girl Scout S’mores, a crunchy graham sandwich cookie has a creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling, and we got a taste before they go on sale this week.

This year, Girl Scouts are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first known instance of Girl Scouts selling cookies and learning the basic skills they need to be leaders in business and sales, manage their personal and family finances, and gain self-sufficiency and confidence handling money.

Learn more from the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast at www.gsccc.org.