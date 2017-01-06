Live Now: 5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

Five people were killed and at least eight others were injured in a shooting Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Authorities say the gunman, who appeared to be acting alone, is in custody.

CBS News reports a law enforcement source told them the shooter was Esteban Santiago. They report he was carrying a military identification and was born in New Jersey.

Update: 5 ppl dead; 8 injured were taken to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

“We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is currently in custody and we’re investigating,” Sharief said. Investigators are looking into the suspect’s motive, she said.

Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an “ongoing incident” in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, described the shooting.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Gene Messina had just arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Delta Flight 2012 as people were being evacuated from the terminal.

“I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming. At first I was in shock but when I saw TSA agents running, I booked,” Messina told CNN over Instagram.

In November 2016, nearly 2.5 million travelers passed through Fort Lauderdale’s airport, according to a government report on the facility.

There are four terminals at the airport.

Developing story – more to come