Man arrested in connection with Portsmouth homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide that happened on December 11.

A grand jury indicted 28-year-old Corey Avery in the shooting death of 29-year-old Keith Warren on Thursday.

Later in the day members of a fugitive apprehension team found Avery and took him into custody without incident.

Avery is being held in the Portsmouth City Jail.

Warren was found by police in the 80 block of Dale Drive around 8 p.m. on December 11.

Warren was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and upper body. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but died shortly after he arrived.