HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dr. Wendy Bazilian, a best-selling author, talks about her brand new book, Eat Clean, Stay Lean: The Diet and helps guide us into a healthier, more active 2017.
Eating clean and staying lean in the new year on Coast Live
-
Tips for staying fit though the holidays on Coast Live
-
How Oprah lost those 40 pounds
-
Doctor: Low-fat diets stuffed with misconceptions
-
Author of the male version of “Eat, Pray, Love” on Coast Live
-
Cheryl Nelson talks rocket science and weather on Coast Live
-
-
Yvette Nicole Brown talks comedy and diabetes on Coast Live
-
The story behind donated quilts made for soldiers’ children on Coast Live
-
VA Stage Company’s twist on Twist on Coast Live
-
Local weight loss success stories
-
Emma Stone, Phil Collins and more from Coop on Coast Live
-
-
Getting started at the gym in 2017 on Coast Live
-
What tech to buy and where to get the best deals on Coast Live
-
A new book helps your manage natural and curly hair on Coast Live