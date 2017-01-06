HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Coop from Eagle 97.3 joins us as he does on Fridays t talk celebrity drama and music news. This week - country music congrats, Mariah Carey's New Year's mess, and the move for a new Disney Princess.
Coop talks celeb congrats, a performance fail and a princess petition on Coast Live
-
Dick Clark Productions slams ‘defamatory’ and ‘outrageous’ allegations Mariah Carey was sabotaged
-
Mariah, Kanye and more entertainment news from Coop on Coast Live
-
Coop from The Eagle talks Kim and great new kicks
-
Coop tells Coast Live what happened at this year’s CMA’s
-
Coop talks celebrity gifts on Coast Live
-
-
Emma Stone, Phil Collins and more from Coop on Coast Live
-
Corey Crockett talks music news and office party stress on Coast Live
-
Music News from DJ DC on Coast Live
-
Music news from 103 Jamz and DJ DC on Coast Live
-
Charles Esten talks about his music and Nashville on Coast Live
-
-
News 3 Unplugged: Holiday Song Edition
-
Clay Walker talks about living with MS and the value of caregivers on Coast Live
-
Boyz II Men talk about a new holiday song on Coast Live