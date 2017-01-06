Blaine’s Box Office: Sing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va -If you don't like Sing, the 3-D animated movie chock full of singing animals, you must not like freedom.

The movie is loaded with big name stars lending their voices to the cast of cute characters. Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and many more are in this one. The plot features the animals competing in an American Idol style singing competition.

Sing has already been nominated for some awards, including the Golden Globes this weekend.

Sing is a movie the entire family can agree on. I give it 4 out of 5 Blaines. Sing is now playing at Cinema Cafe locations across Hampton Roads.