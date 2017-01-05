Virginia Beach couple wins $1 million playing Mega Millions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One lucky couple bought a winning Mega Millions ticket at a Wawa in Chesapeake!

Charles Leisure answered the phone to get some good news from his wife Janet as she told him that the ticket he had bought for the December 27 drawing was worth a million dollars!

“I thought she might be joking until I heard her voice crack,” he said.

The ticket matched the first five numbers, only missing the Mega Ball number.

The winning numbers were 2-28-30-38-39, and the Mega Ball number was 11. Charles used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on the ticket. If it had matched all six numbers, the Leisures would have won a jackpot estimated at $85 million.

The ticket was purchased at the Wawa at 720 Woodlake Drive which is near Charles’ work.

The happy couple cashed in their ticket on Thursday and got their check. The Wawa also got some money, a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.