U.S. Marshals find fugitive hiding in Chesapeake home attic insulation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man wanted for two recent Norfolk shootings was found in an interesting hiding spot on Thursday.

29-year-old Donnie Eugene Graham was arrested by Marshals and Norfolk detectives in a Chesapeake residence.

Graham was charged with eight felony arrest warrants for two alleged shootings in Norfolk, authorities said.

The first shooting took place on December 21 in the 5000 block of East Princess Anne Road. During this first incident, Graham allegedly fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle before fleeing on foot.

During the second shooting, which happened on December 29 Graham allegedly fired multiple shots toward at least one person in the 300 block of Mahone Avenue.

Graham had outstanding warrants for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, U.S. Marshals, the Norfolk Fugitive Squad, and officers with Chesapeake Police Department went to a residence in the 3400 block of Foxfield Drive in Chesapeake, where Graham was believed to be staying.

After occupants of the house tried to slam the front door shut on officers, several residents had to be restrained after a confrontation in the entry way, authorities said.

Officers were then repeatedly told by several occupants that Graham was not home.

While the Marshals and Norfolk fugitive squads worked their way through each room of the large residence, movement was continuously heard from the third floor and attic space.

After the third floor was also found to be vacant, investigators noticed a towel was stuck in a tiny door providing access to the large attic, as if someone had hurriedly closed the door.

Authorities said a suitcase was also placed immediately outside of the attic access door.

After several minutes of calling out to Graham to identify his location within the attic and hearing no response, investigators began working their way through the attic, which was covered in thick insulation.

Once several officers maneuvered their way into a back corner of the attic, an investigator saw Graham’s face buried in the insulation.

Graham was seen by authorities lying face up, with his entire body covered by the insulation, except for his face. He was then taken into custody without further incident and escorted out of the house.

Graham will be held at the Norfolk City Jail.