Senior couple sells off possessions to travel the world

A Seattle couple has found the way to travel the world after they retired.

Michael and Debbie Campbell told Q13 News they started traveling around the world in 2013 and stay at AirBNB’s for the majority of their trips.

The couple decided at that time, they were going to find a way to travel the world and make it work with their retirement funds.

Over the last three years, the Campbells sold off their possessions. They sold their car, their boat and eventually their Lower Queen Anne home.

They downsized their live to a storage unit and two suitcases.

The couple, now labeled, the Senior Nomads have visited 160 cities in 56 countries.

“We weren’t ready to stop working and sit on our rocking chairs. We had one more adventure in us,” said Debbie Campbell from the home they were house sitting near Seattle Center.

The couple looks for cheap airline tickets and plans where they’re going to next with about 4 to 6 weeks in advance.

They admit they stick to a strict budget using their retirement and social security funds.

“It’s not about us. We just hope that people find their north star and what they want to do at that point in life,” said Michael Campbell.

The couple already has their next trip planned in five weeks and heading to South Africa, for an undetermined amount of time.

The couple keeps their friends and others they’ve inspired updated on their website:http://www.seniornomads.com