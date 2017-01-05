ODU, Simms stomp Marshall on Barefootin’ Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Jennie Simms scored a Ted Constant Center record 43 points to lead the Old Dominion women's basketball team over Marshall, 73-69, on Thursday evening at the Ted Constant Center.

"We had a setback at North Texas and needed to get us back to being who we are," said head coach Karen Barefoot. ""Jennie was in a flow and she felt it, but her teammates found her and it's also the little things like Destinee Young blocking shots a couple times on the last possession and Ashley Jackson going after that loose ball on an offensive rebound. To me, it's those little things that make a difference and I'm really proud of our team."

In addition to the Constant Center record for points, Simms also set Ted records for field goals made with 14 and tied the three-point field goals made with six. Simms, who scored a career-high 45 at FIU in 2014-15, also became just the second player in ODU history with two games of 40 or more points, joining Anne Donovan and Inge Nissen.

Simms shot 14-of-22 from the floor, including 6-of-8 from three, and also added four rebounds and two assists. The 43 points is the eighth-highest scoring total in the NCAA so far this season.

"She was just having fun tonight," said Barefoot of Simms. "She was just playing and not trying to force things tonight."

Simms big night came on "Barefootin' Night" at the Ted Constant Center. Paying homage to ODU's head coach, fans in attendance received Old Dominion sandals and Hawaiian leis were distributed while tropical and beach themed music played during timeouts. Coach Barefoot went...barefoot...on the bench for the game.

Fittingly, ODU's "Barefootin' Night" fell on the eve of the arrival of an arctic blast in Hampton Roads.