× Newport News Police Chief to address community concerns

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police Chief Richard Myers is holding a press briefing on Thursday morning to address community policing concerns and provide an update on the Violent Crime Reduction Task Force.

“Our hope is to afford a better summary on crime and its impact, and once again encourage the public to assist us in diminishing crime in our community,” a press release reads.

The department created a task force in the fall to address violent crime that was happening in five hot spots. Experienced officers patrolled areas and monitored repeat offenders.